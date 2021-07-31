Paweł Barket

The Egg Chef! 👨🏻‍🍳

Paweł Barket
Paweł Barket
  • Save
The Egg Chef! 👨🏻‍🍳 chef
The Egg Chef! 👨🏻‍🍳 chef
The Egg Chef! 👨🏻‍🍳 chef
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-pawel-barket-pbarket-mobile-cooking-app-onboarding-3d-3dmodelling-pastel-uidesign-shot.png
  2. dribbble-pawel-barket-pbarket-mobile-cooking-app-onboarding-3d-3dmodelling-pastel-uidesign-3dmodel.png
  3. dribbble-pawel-barket-pbarket-mobile-cooking-app-onboarding-3d-3dmodelling-pastel-uidesign-shot-3dobject.png

Hello Dribbbler 👋

Let me introduce the Egg Chef! 🥚 It's my first 3D character. Since I'm a UX Designer, I couldn't just post something without an interface, and quickly created an onboarding screen for a Cooking APP concept.

Why 3D? To experience new things. I tried to learn 3D on my computer, but it was painful for me... so I downloaded the Nomad Sculpt APP on my iPad. After just a few tutorial videos 🍿, I was able to create something I liked.

I hope you will enjoy it too! 🤗

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Paweł Barket
Paweł Barket
Pairing business goals with customer experience 🍯

More by Paweł Barket

View profile
    • Like