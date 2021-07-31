Hello Dribbbler 👋

Let me introduce the Egg Chef! 🥚 It's my first 3D character. Since I'm a UX Designer, I couldn't just post something without an interface, and quickly created an onboarding screen for a Cooking APP concept.

Why 3D? To experience new things. I tried to learn 3D on my computer, but it was painful for me... so I downloaded the Nomad Sculpt APP on my iPad. After just a few tutorial videos 🍿, I was able to create something I liked.

I hope you will enjoy it too! 🤗