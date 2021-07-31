Title: "Old Man's Tale"

Type: Poster Design

Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2020

Date Created: 23 September, 2020

This design was created in educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:

Photo by JD Mason on Unsplash

https://unsplash.com/photos/cKT0oJL9vMI

Mockup designed by mego-studio on Freepik

https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/glued-paper-poster-wrinkled-mockup_12963931.htm#page=1&query=poster%20mockup&position=9