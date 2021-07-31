🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Title: "Old Man's Tale"
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2020
Date Created: 23 September, 2020
This design was created in educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by JD Mason on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/cKT0oJL9vMI
Mockup designed by mego-studio on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/glued-paper-poster-wrinkled-mockup_12963931.htm#page=1&query=poster%20mockup&position=9