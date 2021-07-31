apanicspud Studio®

Old Man's Tale

apanicspud Studio®
apanicspud Studio®
  • Save
Old Man's Tale montage retouching image typography manipulation editing photo film cover book flyer movie poster tale man old photoshop graphic design design adobe
Download color palette

Title: "Old Man's Tale"
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2020
Date Created: 23 September, 2020

This design was created in educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by JD Mason on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/cKT0oJL9vMI
Mockup designed by mego-studio on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/glued-paper-poster-wrinkled-mockup_12963931.htm#page=1&query=poster%20mockup&position=9

apanicspud Studio®
apanicspud Studio®

More by apanicspud Studio®

View profile
    • Like