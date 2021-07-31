Chengcheng Hou
Oak

Dropmark Color Palette

Chengcheng Hou
Oak
Chengcheng Hou for Oak
Hire Us
  • Save
Dropmark Color Palette brand identity graphic design color palette palette design branding color
Dropmark Color Palette brand identity graphic design color palette palette design branding color
Dropmark Color Palette brand identity graphic design color palette palette design branding color
Download color palette
  1. Frame 220.jpg
  2. Frame 221.jpg
  3. Frame 222.jpg

Hello Dribbbles!
This is Dropmark's color palette, it maintains simplicity while focus on our brand color—dropmark teal!
Drop a ❤️ if you like it!

Feel free for feedback & comment!
——————————
Made with love in Brooklyn 🏠
Oak Studios

www.oak.is
www.dropmark.com

Instagram | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Oak
Oak
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Oak

View profile
    • Like