Hospital Bed Availability Checker Website

Hi. I'm back. This time I found an Indonesian government website that functions as a place for people to check hospital bed availability. It is functional however it is missing the search and filter function so it is difficult to search things. Also, more color could be added to differentiate the types of hospital bed to make it easier to navigate around. For a more detailed explanation, checkout my. article on medium. Thank you! 😊
You can also check out the prototype here: https://xd.adobe.com/view/bfeb4378-d423-4e30-a90d-6f305b27e130-eab8/?fullscreen
Here's the link: https://ndraml.medium.com/simplifying-the-simplistic-website-part-1-25d588b01fe6