Nadira Amelia

Hospital Bed Availability Checker Website

Nadira Amelia
Nadira Amelia
  • Save
Hospital Bed Availability Checker Website indonesia adobexd uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hi. I'm back. This time I found an Indonesian government website that functions as a place for people to check hospital bed availability. It is functional however it is missing the search and filter function so it is difficult to search things. Also, more color could be added to differentiate the types of hospital bed to make it easier to navigate around. For a more detailed explanation, checkout my. article on medium. Thank you! 😊

You can also check out the prototype here: https://xd.adobe.com/view/bfeb4378-d423-4e30-a90d-6f305b27e130-eab8/?fullscreen

Here's the link: https://ndraml.medium.com/simplifying-the-simplistic-website-part-1-25d588b01fe6

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Nadira Amelia
Nadira Amelia

More by Nadira Amelia

View profile
    • Like