Development of a logo for a company selling finishing materials.

Development of a logo for a company selling finishing materials.
Logo for the Brazilian company PEDRA BRAZ Trading flexible stone.

Flexible stone is an innovative, durable and environmentally friendly finishing material used both on the facade and inside buildings.The slogan of the company LET'S BE BENDING NOT FLEXIBLE had to be conveyed in the logo whenever possible. How well it turned out, as well as whether the title is readable, share in the comments.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!

