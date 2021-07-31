Antares Design

ONE IT Solution

ONE IT Solution illustrator antares design logo branding logo
Logo Design for @oneitsolution
ONE IT Solution is Information Technology Company
that combines technology, marketing and art.
As they treat clients as partners,
they develop the most effective solutions.

oneitsol.com
Idea behind the logo :

Letters s + i + t

Programming symbols < > + [ ]
Tell me your thoughts of this logo design

