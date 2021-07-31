Maria Pika

Terrarium: game's plants and decorations

Terrarium: game's plants and decorations illustration flat illustration vector flat games assets game garden hydrangea iris icon lantern frog flowers plants
Game assets for the Terrarium: Graden IDLE (look it up on AppStore and Google Play!)

