Joe Montanino

Shift Nudge Homework: Secrets of Dark UI

Joe Montanino
Joe Montanino
  • Save
Shift Nudge Homework: Secrets of Dark UI ui tablet shiftnudge ipad crypto bitcoin
Shift Nudge Homework: Secrets of Dark UI ui tablet shiftnudge ipad crypto bitcoin
Download color palette
  1. Frame 3.png
  2. Frame 4 2.24.15 PM.png

This homework assignment suggested a redesign of an app with a dark UI.
I chose the CoinStats app since I use it daily and noticed areas that could be improved.

Part of this lesson focuses on the use of gray tints for UI elements and text. 
I used a blueish hue for the dark grays to contrast against the warm orange interactive color.

I reworked the hierarchy as the original app is lacking in that area. I added negative space, set a system of font sizes and weights, and cleaned up the alignment.

The first image is my redesign, the second is a screenshot of the original app on my iPad.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Joe Montanino
Joe Montanino
Digital Product Designer
Like