Shift Nudge Homework: Secrets of Dark UI

This homework assignment suggested a redesign of an app with a dark UI.

I chose the CoinStats app since I use it daily and noticed areas that could be improved.

Part of this lesson focuses on the use of gray tints for UI elements and text.

I used a blueish hue for the dark grays to contrast against the warm orange interactive color.

I reworked the hierarchy as the original app is lacking in that area. I added negative space, set a system of font sizes and weights, and cleaned up the alignment.

The first image is my redesign, the second is a screenshot of the original app on my iPad.