Rhythm Agarwal

Control

Rhythm Agarwal
Rhythm Agarwal
  • Save
Control illustrator video game art fanart vector poster vector illustration poster art poster design controlgame control
Download color palette

Have been playing Control lately and its definitely among the best looking games in my opinion. Here is a poster concept I created! (Using gradients for a change😅)

Rhythm Agarwal
Rhythm Agarwal

More by Rhythm Agarwal

View profile
    • Like