Logo for Preppy Pick

A good logo is key to successful branding. Even though the logo is just a part of the company’s brand, it is the first thing any potential customer will look at. Henceforth, a logo designer must ensure that the logo lays the foundation of the entire narrative on which its brand is built. As Mr. Paul Rand said, “A logo doesn’t sell (directly), it identifies.”
I designed the Preppy Pick logo and brand identity. I got the inspiration for the logo from their tagline (Dispatching Love). Since we all know, triangle symbolizes love and connection between individuals, while blue, pink, and shade of green symbolize loyalty, security, love, happiness, trust, warmth, and vitality.