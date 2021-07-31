Madhu Singh

Logo Photografix

Madhu Singh
Madhu Singh
  • Save
Logo Photografix graphic design vector icon app typography ux branding logo ui illustration design
Download color palette

Showcase of a logo design for a hypothetical company that fixes damaged photographs.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Madhu Singh
Madhu Singh

More by Madhu Singh

View profile
    • Like