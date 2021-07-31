Zita Lendvay

Hair Salon Mockup

Zita Lendvay
Zita Lendvay
  • Save
Hair Salon Mockup girly pink mockup hair dresser salon hair web design ui ux clean design adobe xd adobexd adobe
Download color palette

Hi there!
It's a very girly Hair Salon landing page, one of my favourite works.
I hope you like it!

Any Feedback and Appreciation are welcome! ❤️

Zita Lendvay
Zita Lendvay

More by Zita Lendvay

View profile
    • Like