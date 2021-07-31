Olga Y

A girl with daisy earrings

A girl with daisy earrings vector art people girl character illustration illustrator vector illustration
Hello Dribbblers,

I have had very fun time trying to make a portrait of myself. This is the very first complex vector illustration I made with the help of Adobe Illustrator.
Hope to hear your feedback.

Feel free to contact me via email: olgayarovinski@gmail.com

