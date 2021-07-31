Banking Landing Page| Daily UI Challenge 010

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Friends! 👋
Day Ten of practicing my UI. Today I wanted to create the concept of a roller blade rental app. Spin the dials to select how many days or hours you want to rent your blades for and choose your location from around the world :)
All These images are / belong to Tillys website
Press "L" if you love it.
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Visit my website: emmaeshler.xyz