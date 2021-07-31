Banking Landing Page| Daily UI Challenge 010

Hi Friends! 👋

Day Ten of practicing my UI. Today I wanted to create the concept of a roller blade rental app. Spin the dials to select how many days or hours you want to rent your blades for and choose your location from around the world :)

All These images are / belong to Tillys website

Press "L" if you love it.

----------------

Make your project more awesome!

Visit my website: emmaeshler.xyz