App Icon #DailyUI005

App Icon #DailyUI005 blue meditate meditation logo app icon icon app ux figma dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui design
Hey Designers!

Here is my submission for day 5 of daily UI challenge. The challenge was to create an app icon, so I created one for a meditation app.

If you like it, press "L" :D

