roboswarm Icon

roboswarm Icon mascot design youthful logo fun design bot logo animals design birds logo robot logo combination mark combination logo illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer art branding logo graphic design
This icon is a load testing service for WordPress. It basically helps WordPress site owners determine what their maximum site capacity is by pushing it to it's limits.
What do you thik about this final result my friends ? I hope that you will like it 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

