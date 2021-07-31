Glorine_Beautyful serif typeface

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
**Glorine** is a classic and timeless serif typeface that looks amazing and classy in every context.
This font is modern and nostalgic and is perfect for logos, magazines, social media. It's matched and ready to be used together for your next design! For those of you who need a touch of elegance, style, classy, chic and modernity to your designs, this font was created for you!
Features:
* Multilingual
* Glorine OTF
* Glorine TTF
* Glorine WOFF
Thank you! Happy Creative.