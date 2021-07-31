ToniStudio

Glorine_Beautyful serif typeface

Glorine_Beautyful serif typeface
**Glorine** is a classic and timeless serif typeface that looks amazing and classy in every context.
This font is modern and nostalgic and is perfect for logos, magazines, social media. It's matched and ready to be used together for your next design! For those of you who need a touch of elegance, style, classy, ​​chic and modernity to your designs, this font was created for you!

Features:

* Multilingual
* Glorine OTF
* Glorine TTF
* Glorine WOFF

Thank you! Happy Creative.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
