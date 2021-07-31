Victoria Romijn

Costumer Journey - Template Example

Costumer Journey - Template Example data research ui experience user template costumer journey costumer design ux
For a research, there needed to be a visualisation possible for the data gotten during the project. For this, I've created a Costumer Journey Template to see the different touchpoints a user goes through in their experience, which pains & gains do they have and what are important points to possibly take from this?

Through this template this data is visualised.
Made for the Lectorate Creative Media for Social Change.

