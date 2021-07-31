Marco Pregonero

FNY White

Marco Pregonero
Marco Pregonero
  • Save
FNY White mockup banner design
Download color palette

This is the light version of FNY Black.

Link for Mockup Template: http://dribbblegraphics.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Marco Pregonero
Marco Pregonero

More by Marco Pregonero

View profile
    • Like