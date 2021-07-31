Good for Sale
iOS 14 Penumbra Icon Pack

iOS 14 Penumbra Icon Pack apple wallpaper black icons dark icons darkmode neomorphism minimal icon design ui figma icon ios14 ios iconpack iphone
  1. All icons in perspective.png
  2. iPhone-macbook.png
  3. Grid de 6.png
  4. Setup.png
  5. Iphone-mano.png

Price
$3
Buy now
Available on craneopuntojpeg.gumroad.com
iOS 14 Penumbra Icon Pack

A clean, minimalist and easy on the eyes icon pack for iOS. Updates will be available for you for free when you purchase the pack.

There's also a contact point available, from where you can request new icons to be made in the new update!

