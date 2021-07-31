Karan Marketkar

Boarding Pass Design

Karan Marketkar
Karan Marketkar
  • Save
Boarding Pass Design concept branding design figma boarding pass product design ux ui
Download color palette

I have attempted to design this boarding pass and made it more user friendly for
Elderly, Vision impaired & Dyslexic users.
Please appreciate if you like my work❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Karan Marketkar
Karan Marketkar
Like