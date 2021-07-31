Victoria Romijn

Logo Design for Avenq

Logo Design for Avenq font typography letter a logo design logomark design minimal vector art logo branding brand
Logo and logomark design for Avenq. A product brand that wanted a clean and minimalistic logo which didn't want to have a meaning to their logo.

The most important part in this process was to make a logomark in which the normal logo could be identified easily.

Very grateful for the opportunity to create this!

