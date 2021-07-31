Logo Design for Avenq

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Logo and logomark design for Avenq. A product brand that wanted a clean and minimalistic logo which didn't want to have a meaning to their logo.
The most important part in this process was to make a logomark in which the normal logo could be identified easily.
Very grateful for the opportunity to create this!