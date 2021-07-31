ToniStudio

Regina_Modern serif ligature typeface

Regina_Modern serif ligature typeface font
Introducing our new "Regina", Modern ligature typeface with Unique, Classy and Stylish. Is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Regina Features :

Ligatures
Multilanguage
Alternates
What you get:

Regina Standard OTF
Regina Standard TTF
Regina Standard WOFF
Thank you.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
