Kushal karmaker

Sign Up

Kushal karmaker
Kushal karmaker
  • Save
Sign Up design typography ui ux
Download color palette

Hi.
I take part in Daily UI Challenges,#DailyUI
It's my first assignment to explore the sign-up page.
Don't forget to give feedback, your feedback always keeps me on fire to practice and create more stuff.
Design-Figma.
Image Short-unsplash.
Have any question ?
Feel free to ask at:kushalkarmaker@gmail.com
Cheers!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Kushal karmaker
Kushal karmaker

More by Kushal karmaker

View profile
    • Like