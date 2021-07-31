Joshua Israel

Simple Checkout page (mobile) inspired by Disoft #dailyui #002

Joshua Israel
Joshua Israel
  • Save
Simple Checkout page (mobile) inspired by Disoft #dailyui #002 design ux ui
Download color palette

This is a Simple checkout page inspired by Disoft, this took me a few hours to make this is my second day of UI/UX design and I would really appreciate your likes, comments, corrections and feedbacks.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Joshua Israel
Joshua Israel

More by Joshua Israel

View profile
    • Like