News reading app Ui / UX design

It was such a great experience while working on this project. A News reading app that suggests trending topics and news related to them. I mostly covered the visual side of the product and enhanced some of the UX parts in order to improve the product.

Need a hand in Ui/UX?

DM me here or on my Instagram!

Connect with me on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/mansoorcreative/

.

Follow on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/MansoorCreative