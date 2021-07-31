Ari Fianto

My Edlink Exploration - Hero Image

Ari Fianto
Ari Fianto
  • Save
My Edlink Exploration - Hero Image design website educations e-learning platform elearning online learning ui homepage uiux screen daily ui design ui design
My Edlink Exploration - Hero Image design website educations e-learning platform elearning online learning ui homepage uiux screen daily ui design ui design
My Edlink Exploration - Hero Image design website educations e-learning platform elearning online learning ui homepage uiux screen daily ui design ui design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot - 1.png
  2. Dribbble shot - 2.png
  3. MacBook Pro - 1.jpg

Hey Awesome People 🏀

Trying to explore the hero section only, Rejuvenate a design that was good before :) Try it, try and keep trying. What's your opinion guys?

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like ❤ it :)

Thanks for watching! ❤️
Stay connected, Stay safe!

---------------------------------------------------

Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : arifianto097@gmail.com

Ari Fianto
Ari Fianto
Let's make a great digital product together! ♥

More by Ari Fianto

View profile
    • Like