Tirth

404 Page not found

Tirth
Tirth
  • Save
404 Page not found dark ui webpage search page not found 404 dailyui branding illustration design app color aesthetic 100daysofdesign
Download color palette

Day 8 of 100 making design
Task: 404 Page not found screen

I love the minimalistic look with my photography 😇

#100DaysOfDesign #AestheticDesigns #DailyUI #minimalism

Tirth
Tirth

More by Tirth

View profile
    • Like