Diagnostic Center | website UI / UX design

Hi everyone 🙂

I'd like to share with you the website design for Diagnostic Center, which provides high quality, comprehensive diagnostic services.

You can check out the full case & video presentation on Behance

Hope you'll like it ❤️ and leave your feedback 📝

______________________________________________________________

Do you need a modern and thoughtful web design? 😉

Feel free to contact me — I'll be glad to work with you on your project🎯

I'm always in touch:

Email: Valentinasdw@gmail.com

Telegram: @Valentinasdw