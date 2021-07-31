Jon Moore
Innovatemap

Page Templating

Jon Moore
Innovatemap
Jon Moore for Innovatemap
Hire Us
  • Save
Page Templating visualization data data table table design cards actions header page header tabs filter table graph chart dashboard ui innovatemap indianapolis indiana
Download color palette

Templating some pages for a client's design system using components and variants in Figma.

Innovatemap
Innovatemap
We design beautiful digital products for growing businesses.
Hire Us

More by Innovatemap

View profile
    • Like