Design System & Branding Style Guide

GrowFix offers high net-worth and retail investors asset-backed fixed income products that provide higher returns than fixed deposits.
Figma Link
Suitable for:
- Cryptocurrency
- Finance & Trading
- Digital Money
- Business & Investment
- Data & Statistic
- And any more
Perfect match for Landing Page, Web, Dashboard and Mobile Apps. This set will be very useful for Designers, Developer &, Startups to speed up the design process.
For a dashboard to be considered superior, it must satisfy a set of specific UX criteria:
- Clear and consistent naming conventions
- The flow and layout of data prioritized
- Margins are appropriate for readability
- Data is neither hidden nor overloaded
- Understandable and easy to read
What will you get?
- Responsive Mobile
- Design Components
- Style Guidelines
- Light Mode & Dark Mode
Compatibility
- Figma
100% editable and customizable. The design elements and components easy to change. Each page is organized, named & very easy to use.