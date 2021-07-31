Sadhana

3D illustration

Sadhana
Sadhana
  • Save
3D illustration illustration design
Download color palette

Tried making 3d illustration for the first time in figma.
Reference tutorial from: https://youtu.be/_5gdaorJk0s

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Sadhana
Sadhana

More by Sadhana

View profile
    • Like