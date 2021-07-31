Dipsikha Phukan

Landing Page #DailyUI #003 #ui #ux #uiux #design #webpage #3D

Dipsikha Phukan
Dipsikha Phukan
  • Save
Landing Page #DailyUI #003 #ui #ux #uiux #design #webpage #3D illustration learner figma dailyui ux ui design
Download color palette

Third day of Daily UI challenge! Feedbacks are appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Dipsikha Phukan
Dipsikha Phukan

More by Dipsikha Phukan

View profile
    • Like