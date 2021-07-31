Shahin Sikder

CC Beaker lab logo

Shahin Sikder
Shahin Sikder
  • Save
CC Beaker lab logo ui design logo vector illustration emblem logo creative round science logo chemical logo branding typography logo modern logo icon logo design graphic design laboratory logo lab logo beaker logo test tube logo cc logo c logo
Download color palette

Hi There,
Got tired of seeing the same Generic/overused type designs? If you are looking for a unique and professional logo for your new business or want to upgrade your existing logo then I will design a fully customized, creative and professional logo for your Business/Company.

Here I'd like to share one of my creations. How is it? Don't forget to give your valuable feedback.

Press “L” to appreciate it

Need a design like this? Click here for order :
Fiverr

Social media:
LinkedIn | Instagram

Thank you

Shahin Sikder
Shahin Sikder

More by Shahin Sikder

View profile
    • Like