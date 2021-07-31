Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer

Abstract Symbol

Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer
Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Abstract Symbol trustworthy trust financial logo financial advisory finance financial star simple minimal modern logo branding and identity logo design modern identity branding abstract symbol logo mark logomark logo
Download color palette

This symbol is unchosen work that was made for a capital advisory firm that is still in the process of forming.

Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer
Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer
Hey! Welcome to my Dribbble Portfolio.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer

View profile
    • Like