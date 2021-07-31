Mograph Workflow ✪

Duck walk cycle animation after effects - 2d animation

Duck walk cycle animation after effects - 2d animation
Hello Everyone,

It was fun creating a walk cycle animation for Duck inspired by Tony Babel tutorial.

Thanks, @TonyBabel, for the Duck Illustration and tutorial. Learnt a lot!

Please let me know your valuable feedback.

Press "L" if you love it.

Please contact me for work enquiries

Check my gigs on Fiverr

Email: mographworkflow@gmail.com

Please check my portfolio for more works

Fiverr | Behance

