Daffascript (Daffa Prayoga)

Daffascript Artworks Logo

Daffascript (Daffa Prayoga)
Daffascript (Daffa Prayoga)
  • Save
Daffascript Artworks Logo dark logo gradient simple simple logo elegant art work agency logo dailyui branding
Download color palette

Full Rebranding on Daffascript branding. introducing the new logo "Bullet D", which philosophy is "Fast & Elegant", while still looking like D letter. Colors in the logo are gradient of pink and orange. inspired by Dunkin Donuts branding color.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Daffascript (Daffa Prayoga)
Daffascript (Daffa Prayoga)

More by Daffascript (Daffa Prayoga)

View profile
    • Like