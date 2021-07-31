VALENSYA Fashion Store Mobile App Prototype

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello guys,
I'm back with new inspiration.
A few weeks ago I worked my own project so this is new for me, in years i really don't have any thoughts about making a mobile app design but, is my first time to build a mobile app design and a prototype.
yup I really did it! 🤩
Meet VALENSYA, is a fashion store mobile app, simple and minimalistic design
Case studies soon 🚀
Hope this App design inspires you ✨✨
Credit images : Unsplash
Follow me : Instagram
