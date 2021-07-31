fajar mastura

VALENSYA Fashion Store Mobile App Prototype

fajar mastura
fajar mastura
  • Save
VALENSYA Fashion Store Mobile App Prototype branding mobile app fashion fashionstore app adobe xd ui design mobile
Download color palette

Hello guys,
I'm back with new inspiration.
A few weeks ago I worked my own project so this is new for me, in years i really don't have any thoughts about making a mobile app design but, is my first time to build a mobile app design and a prototype.
yup I really did it! 🤩

Meet VALENSYA, is a fashion store mobile app, simple and minimalistic design
Case studies soon 🚀

Hope this App design inspires you ✨✨

Credit images : Unsplash
Follow me : Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
fajar mastura
fajar mastura

More by fajar mastura

View profile
    • Like