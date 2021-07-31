VALENSYA Fashion Store Mobile App Prototype

Hello guys,

I'm back with new inspiration.

A few weeks ago I worked my own project so this is new for me, in years i really don't have any thoughts about making a mobile app design but, is my first time to build a mobile app design and a prototype.

yup I really did it! 🤩

Meet VALENSYA, is a fashion store mobile app, simple and minimalistic design

Case studies soon 🚀

Hope this App design inspires you ✨✨

Credit images : Unsplash

