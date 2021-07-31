Digitalk - Pages

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the place for Indonesian tech junkie to discuss or ask anything tech related. Discussion in this forum is taken in threaded post with up vote and down vote functionality in it so some thread can get to trending by the vote counts.
You can start making a thread by selecting specified brand or even specified devices. with clean crystal design and red to pink gradient color palette, bringing the brand identity to a special place that people can recognize it's digitalk by just seeing the colors.