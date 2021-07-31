Daffascript (Daffa Prayoga)

Digitalk - Pages
This is the place for Indonesian tech junkie to discuss or ask anything tech related. Discussion in this forum is taken in threaded post with up vote and down vote functionality in it so some thread can get to trending by the vote counts.

You can start making a thread by selecting specified brand or even specified devices. with clean crystal design and red to pink gradient color palette, bringing the brand identity to a special place that people can recognize it's digitalk by just seeing the colors.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
