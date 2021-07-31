Victor Adeyemo

Stories for recipe app

Stories for recipe app uiux ios app app design mobile ux ui minimalist clean cook food app cooking app recipe
Hello peeps!

Here is my recent exploration design for Recipe App stories concept. A recipe app stories feature that educates users on meal varieties they can learn to cook.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Crafting digital experiences 🚀

