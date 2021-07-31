A Fluorescent Sky title treatment

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A Fluorescent Sky is a feature film which centres around the owner of a small shop as he struggles after the opening of a new 'Hypermarket'.
As the lead designer for the film it was exciting to create an identity which could be applied across all of the promotional material for the film!