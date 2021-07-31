Freddie Guthrie

A Fluorescent Sky title treatment

A Fluorescent Sky title treatment
A Fluorescent Sky is a feature film which centres around the owner of a small shop as he struggles after the opening of a new 'Hypermarket'.

As the lead designer for the film it was exciting to create an identity which could be applied across all of the promotional material for the film!

