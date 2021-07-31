David Hendrikson

LOVE LOYALTY & LICKS

LOVE LOYALTY & LICKS vintage comic book
Another campaign piece for a charity. This was used for their annual Christmas fundraiser. We ended up putting it on tote bags for their gift bags at the event.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
