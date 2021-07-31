DailyUI #019 - Leaderboard - Call of Duty Warzone

Day 19 of the Daily UI challenge :)

Designing things outside my personal interest domain :) Call of Duty. My partner always tells me that I design cute stuff, so everyday I try to venture outside my comfort zone, even though I'm still learning everyday

One thing I don't understand, I referenced this leaderboard from a real leaderboard... and everyone actually has the same avatar!?

Despite how CoD isn't something I'm into playing, I'm so interested in everything about it. The community, the commununication, the amazing 'worlds' these game designer create! I love it!