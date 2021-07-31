Niccolò Mineo

"Dash" status bar icon

Niccolò Mineo
Niccolò Mineo
  • Save
"Dash" status bar icon icon
Download color palette

MacOs status bar icon for Dash, a documentation browser and code snippet manager.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Niccolò Mineo
Niccolò Mineo

More by Niccolò Mineo

View profile
    • Like