Center of Clinical Psychology | website redesign

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone! 🙂
I'd like to share with you one of my recent projects. The main task was to create a new, modern website design for Center of Clinical Psychology. The idea of new design and consistent structure guides users through a deep story. It instills a strong belief that anyone can defeat any addiction.
You can also check out the full presentation on Behance
Hope you'll enjoy it 👍 and leave your comment 📝
______________________________________________________________
Do you need a modern and thoughtful web design? 😉
Feel free to contact me — I'll be glad to work with you on your project 🎯
I'm always in touch:
Email: Valentinasdw@gmail.com
Telegram: @Valentinasdw