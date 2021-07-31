Reno Yuansyah

#MotivGeishaSeries - On Packaging

There are 2 variants of Geisha Series, it is called Zorro, and Batista.
Taken from the infamous Finca Santa Teresa, each variants deliver different coffee taste experience, it has similar aroma, but each one of them, has different characteristics of the body.

It was one of the greatest pleasure to had myself working with Coffee Brand like Motiv, I think it is quite good to find one partner/client that has the same striveness for goal as much as you do

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
