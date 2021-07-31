Dikshit Kashyap

Design for a personalized website

Dikshit Kashyap
Dikshit Kashyap
  • Save
Design for a personalized website contemporary lines monochrome blackandwhite portfolio websitedesign website ui dailydesign quickdesign design
Download color palette

Today I designed a personalized portfolio website to depict my work. It took me around one and a half hours. I used a black and white theme. Pictures are originally sourced.

Dikshit Kashyap
Dikshit Kashyap

More by Dikshit Kashyap

View profile
    • Like