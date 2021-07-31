Koustav Hazra

Khudi song - The Local Train | Song album recreation #22

Hello Dribbblers 🏀

Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, Khudi by The Local Train. It's the 22nd album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/track/3Gc4zbfvgZSBEfpd0aWEFb?si=ee9675cd181f40df

