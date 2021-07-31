Sveta Brener

Dog shelter Sign Up page

Dog shelter Sign Up page interface login minimal signup ux ui figmadesign figma 001 dailyui design
A Sign-Up page for a dog shelter. The photo of the dog and the header help the user understand what the page stands for, and different Input field states help the UX interaction.

Страница регистрации приюта для собак. Фото собаки и заголовок помогают пользователю понять, где он находится, а разные состояния полей ввода помогают взаимодействовать с интерфейсом.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
