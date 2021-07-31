Dog shelter Sign Up page

A Sign-Up page for a dog shelter. The photo of the dog and the header help the user understand what the page stands for, and different Input field states help the UX interaction.

Страница регистрации приюта для собак. Фото собаки и заголовок помогают пользователю понять, где он находится, а разные состояния полей ввода помогают взаимодействовать с интерфейсом.