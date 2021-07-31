Modern Minimal Business Card Design

Hello Creative People,

This is the new minimal business card design. If you want to make a business card design

Say hello to....

Email: munnaibrahim507@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +8801749829587

You can follow me on

Behance: https://www.behance.net/ibrahimmunna1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ibrahim.munna.9085

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/t_shirt_design507/

Thank You

#business #business card #company #corporate #creative #design #flyer #identity #illustration #marketing #minimal #print #print-ready #professional #simple #standard #template #trendy #card design #line #minimalist #modern, #personal, #personal card #photoshop template #print template #template #trendy #both side #cards #certificate #graphic modern business card #modern design #bundle #branding #brand identity